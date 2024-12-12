Xi Jinping points out the need to "defuse situation" in war against Ukraine during conversation with Medvedev

At a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping recalled the principles of preventing the spread of the "conflict" and pointed to the need to "defuse the situation" in the war against Ukraine.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to China Central Television

Quote from Xi Jinping: "Regarding the Ukrainian issue, China has repeatedly emphasised that the three principles of preventing the spread of the conflict, preventing the escalation of combat actions and preventing the parties from adding fuel to the fire must be firmly adhered to."

Details: Also at the meeting, the Chinese leader told Medvedev that it was necessary to "promote the earliest possible diffusion of the situation".

Medvedev himself told Xi Jinping that he had brought a "personal message" from Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. "I want to convey to you greetings and best wishes from President Putin, as well as a personal message from him," he said.

Background:

In May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during a press conference with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that China and Russia support a political settlement of the war in Ukraine, which was started by Russia under Putin's leadership.

In October, at the BRICS summit in Russia, Putin also discussed the situation in Ukraine with Xi Jinping and "further contacts to continue the dialogue".

