Kharkiv under attack yet again: Russian forces launch ballistic missiles

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 13 December 2024, 06:34
A missile being launched. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces targeted the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 13 December, with explosions reported in the city and its suburbs. Strikes were carried out on the city's outskirts. Ukraine's Air Force has confirmed that ballistic missiles were used in the bombardment.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The mayor reported that the strikes had hit the suburbs of Kharkiv. Later, explosions were also reported near the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy has struck the Kharkiv district. Information is being gathered. Emergency services have been sent to the scene."

Update: At 06:48, the Air Force warned of repeat ballistic missile strikes on Kharkiv.

Background: Around 02:00, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian attack drone had hit a five-storey apartment block in the city's Industrialnyi district.

