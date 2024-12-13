Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Russia has launched 287 aerial assets on Ukraine over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces have destroyed 161 Russian missiles and drones, while 105 UAVs have failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on social media

Quote: "The enemy launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack drones, starting at 14:00 on 12 December.

In total, the Air Force's air surveillance units detected 287 enemy aerial targets during this period (94 missiles and 193 UAVs), specifically:

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched by MiG-31K fighters; launch area: Russia's Tambov Oblast;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; launch areas: Russia's Bryansk Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea;

1 KN-23 ballistic missile; launch area: Russia's Bryansk Oblast;

55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers; launch area: Russia's Volgograd Oblast;

24 Kalibr cruise missiles; launch area: the Black Sea;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles; launch areas: Russia's Voronezh and Rostov oblasts;

1 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missile; launch area: airspace over the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast;

193 Shahed-type loitering munitions and unidentified drones; launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was successfully repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Ukraine's defence forces. Notably, the F-16s performed effectively."

Details: The Air Forces noted that as of 11:30, the following targets are confirmed to have been shot down:

80 Kh-101/Kh-55SM/Kalibr/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

80 Shahed-type loitering munitions and unspecified drones. In addition, 105 Russian drones disappeared from radar, five flew back to Russia and one flew to Belarus.

The Russian drone and missile attack targeted Ukraine's energy sector yet again.

