All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 December 2024, 11:55
Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively
Aerial assets. Stock photo: Army Inform news outlet

Russia has launched 287 aerial assets on Ukraine over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces have destroyed 161 Russian missiles and drones, while 105 UAVs have failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on social media

Quote: "The enemy launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack drones, starting at 14:00 on 12 December.

Advertisement:

In total, the Air Force's air surveillance units detected 287 enemy aerial targets during this period (94 missiles and 193 UAVs), specifically:

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched by MiG-31K fighters; launch area: Russia's Tambov Oblast;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; launch areas: Russia's Bryansk Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea;

Advertisement:

1 KN-23 ballistic missile; launch area: Russia's Bryansk Oblast;

55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers; launch area: Russia's Volgograd Oblast;

24 Kalibr cruise missiles; launch area: the Black Sea;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles; launch areas: Russia's Voronezh and Rostov oblasts;

1 Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missile; launch area: airspace over the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast;

193 Shahed-type loitering munitions and unidentified drones; launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was successfully repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Ukraine's defence forces. Notably, the F-16s performed effectively."

Details: The Air Forces noted that as of 11:30, the following targets are confirmed to have been shot down:

80 Kh-101/Kh-55SM/Kalibr/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

80 Shahed-type loitering munitions and unspecified drones. In addition, 105 Russian drones disappeared from radar, five flew back to Russia and one flew to Belarus.

The Russian drone and missile attack targeted Ukraine's energy sector yet again.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

All News
missile strike
Russians target energy facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, strikes reported
EU Defence Commissioner spends morning in Kyiv shelter due to Russian attack – photo
Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack
RECENT NEWS
18:26
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit
18:02
Handover of "Il-76 bodies": confirmation coming in month or two if these are Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
17:43
Macron and Zelenskyy to meet in Brussels this evening – Le Monde
17:06
Russians have executed 177 Ukrainian soldiers in three years, most in 2024 – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
16:57
At least two missiles with nuclear warheads may have been on board Moskva cruiser – military expert
16:53
EU discusses travel restrictions for Russian diplomats – media
16:50
Kursk operation forced Russia to initiate prisoner swap for first time – Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner
16:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas
16:05
Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos
15:51
Orbán responds to Zelenskyy's comments on his lack of leverage over Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: