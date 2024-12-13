All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 December 2024, 16:19
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage of Russian cruise missile being downed with man-portable system – video
Ukraine’s Air Force has released footage of combat action by a mobile fire group within Air Command Zakhid (West) during a large-scale Russian aerial attack.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Air Force 

Details: During Russia's morning missile attack on 13 December, Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Pshenychniak, a machine gun squad commander in a platoon of the 1st Galicia-Volyniask Radio Technical Brigade, destroyed a Russian cruise missile using an Igla man-portable anti-aircraft missile system.

The downed missile did not cause any damage to critical infrastructure. A search crew later found the crash site and the missile wreckage.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 December and the morning of 13 December, Russian forces carried out a large-scale combined missile and air strike on critical facilities in the area of responsibility of Air Command Zakhid.
  • Ukraine’s air defence troops and aircraft destroyed 52 air- and sea-based Kh-101/Kh-55SM missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as two Shahed attack UAVs.

