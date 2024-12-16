All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces push Russians out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 16 December 2024, 02:56
The settlement of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: DeepState

Ukraine's defence forces have succeeded in regaining positions in Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, but the Russians are making successful advances in several districts of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: analytical project DeepState

Quote: "The defence forces have regained their position near Kolisnykivka. The enemy has advanced near Zelenivka, Storozheve, Dachenske, Chasiv Yar and in Novyi Komar (Donetsk Oblast ed.)."

Background:

  • On 15 December, DeepState analysts reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had driven the Russian forces out of Kolisnykivka Forest.
  • On 15 December, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Russians were conducting active assaults on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, trying to seize a road junction and a residential block in the city while also infiltrating with sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
  • On the morning of 14 December, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that the Russians had improved their tactical position near the villages of Pushkine and Pishchane and west and east of Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On the evening of 14 December, a DeepState source reported that Russian forces had continued to advance into Kurakhove, gradually occupying the central part of the city. A video circulated by the Russians shows a Russian flag on the Kurakhove City Council building.

