A delegation of Slovakia's far-right MPs, led by Deputy Speaker and leader of the nationalist party SNS Andrej Danko, is ready to visit Moscow.

Source: European Pravda; SME

Details: According to Danko, the visit to Moscow will take place on 10 January 2025. It has already been approved by the acting Speaker of the Parliament, Peter Žiga, and will be supported from the Slovak budget.

Six more MPs, including the leader of the Slovak National Party, will travel to Russia, although the final list has yet to be created.

Danko stated that he wished to meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian Duma, in Moscow; Volodin had invited the Slovak MP to Russia in the summer, but the visit had to be postponed.

Furthermore, the SNS leader wishes to speak with Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov on "cooperation in the energy sector."

"And then, of course, I would not want to ignore Lavrov, who I have a very good relationship with," he said.

Background:

Ľuboš Blaha, a MEP from Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico's party, had already been embarrassed for a visit to Moscow.

Fico stated he wanted to attend the parade on Moscow's Red Square in 2025.

