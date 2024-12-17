Zelenskyy: We need allies to implement agreements on supply of air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries to carry out agreements on the provision of air defence systems in the wake of large-scale Russian strikes.

Source: Zelenskyy in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Russia's mass attack on 13 December is not the last; Russia is planning its next strike, and Ukraine requires a firm assurance of defence against air terror.

Quote: "We need the full implementation of the agreements on air defense deliveries, particularly those made at the NATO Summit in Washington," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine recalls being promised a considerable quantity of air defence systems in exchange for the country's incapacity to join the Alliance at the time.

"I ask for your help to deliver on this. And frankly, our partners know – we need 12-15 more systems, besides these, to fully protect our country from Russian missile strikes. It’s doable. The main thing is our partners’ political will. I am specifically addressing the United States first of all. The United States and Europe of course," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden make up the Joint Expeditionary Force. This organisation was formed to respond fast to crises and conduct expeditionary missions.

Background:

Poland scrambled its aircraft because of a Russian large-scale combined strike on Ukrainian regions on the morning of 13 December.

Because of a new Russian large-scale attack on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reminded partners about Ukraine's request for at least 20 additional medium-range air defence systems.

