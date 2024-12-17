All Sections
30 civilians killed and 350 injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson Oblast in past three months

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 December 2024, 19:40
30 civilians killed and 350 injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson Oblast in past three months
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian drone attacks in Kherson Oblast have killed 30 people and injured 350 over the past three months.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Quote: "In the last three months alone, 350 people in Kherson Oblast have been injured and 30 killed. And that’s just by drones and dropped explosives. All of these numbers represent civilians. The Russians are constantly sending more units that are trained on our civilians. These units then move to more active areas of the front."

Details: Mrochko called for the creation of a defensive "dome" over the city of Kherson or other ways to combat Russian drones.

warKherson Oblast
war
