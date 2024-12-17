Rheinmetall secures order for 20 more Marder IFVs for Ukraine by mid-2025

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order for 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for Ukraine. Funded by Germany, the vehicles are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2025.

Source: Rheinmetall press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rheinmetall announced that in December 2024 it received an order for twenty Marder 1A3 vehicles designated for Ukraine, with financing provided by Germany. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

The exact value of the contract remains undisclosed, but Rheinmetall said it was in the region of tens of millions of euros.

The company also noted that it has already supplied hundreds of Marder IFVs to Ukraine's defence forces.

The Marder 1A3 features an additional laser rangefinder, which enhances targeting precision and effectiveness. The first batch of 20 vehicles of this model was delivered as part of Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine in March 2023, and was followed by further shipments.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced during a visit to Kyiv that the weapons to be delivered by Germany in December include a sixth IRIS-T air defence system, launchers for the Patriot system, and Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

In early November, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed that Rheinmetall would soon complete the construction of its second military factory in Ukraine.

