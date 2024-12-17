All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian authorities warn of mobile internet shutdowns in Crimea

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 December 2024, 20:21
Russian authorities warn of mobile internet shutdowns in Crimea
Stock Photo: Getty Images

People living on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula have been warned about possible mobile internet shutdowns starting 17 December.

Source: Occupying Ministry of Information of Crimea; Suspilne Crimea; Crimea.Realities

Details: The shutdown will affect all operators on the peninsula, including those operating in mainland Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The occupying authorities added that internet providers and mobile communications will continue to operate as usual.

Restrictions on mobile internet could occur at any time of the day, not just at night.

Local residents told Suspilne Crimea that mobile internet on the peninsula is frequently subject to disruptions, and at night there is almost no signal at all.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Crimeaoccupation
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Crimea
Ukraine demands apology from FIFA for map without Crimea – photo
The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea
UK Defence Intelligence confirms successful attack on Russian S-400 air defence system in Crimea – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: