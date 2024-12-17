Russian authorities warn of mobile internet shutdowns in Crimea

People living on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula have been warned about possible mobile internet shutdowns starting 17 December.

Source: Occupying Ministry of Information of Crimea; Suspilne Crimea; Crimea.Realities

Details: The shutdown will affect all operators on the peninsula, including those operating in mainland Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The occupying authorities added that internet providers and mobile communications will continue to operate as usual.

Restrictions on mobile internet could occur at any time of the day, not just at night.

Local residents told Suspilne Crimea that mobile internet on the peninsula is frequently subject to disruptions, and at night there is almost no signal at all.

