Ukraine's Media Movement urges parliament to reject draft law jeopardising freedom of speech

Mediarukh (Media Movement) together with media and human rights organisations have urged the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to reject draft law No. 10242 in its current version, as it could pose significant threats to freedom of speech. [Mediarukh is a Ukrainian community that brings together journalists from Ukraine's leading media – ed.]

Source: Mediarukh in a statement released by Ukraine's Institute of Mass Information

Details: The statement noted that the draft law fails to address critical concerns about the need for effective protection mechanisms for those who disclose confidential information in the public interest, particularly journalists and corruption whistleblowers.

The draft law proposes criminalising the dissemination of classified data from registers, with the initial penalty of 8 years in prison reduced to 5 years by the second reading.

Quote: "We, the members of the Mediarukh, along with media and human rights non-governmental organisations in Ukraine, reiterate our call on the members of the Ukrainian Parliament to refuse to support draft law No. 10242 in its current version. This draft law continues to pose significant threats to freedom of speech, the work of journalists, and the protection of journalists’ sources and corruption whistleblowers in Ukraine.

The updated version, proposed for voting, has not addressed the risks highlighted in our previous statement dated 2 December 2024. The draft law increases criminal liability for the unauthorised dissemination of confidential information."

Details: Journalists point out that, despite the reduction of the stated penalty, the proposed punishment of up to 5 years in prison for such actions during martial law remains disproportionate.

Quote: "For this reason, the provisions of draft law No. 10242 in its updated version remain inconsistent with the principles of freedom of speech, protection of journalists’ sources and whistleblowers enshrined in international documents, including the recently adopted European Media Freedom Act.

Criminal liability for disclosing confidential information from registers should be paired with the establishment of reliable mechanisms to protect journalists and whistleblowers.

We urge MPs not to vote for draft law No. 10242 and call on representatives of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement to engage in genuine dialogue with media community representatives to improve the criminal legislation in this area. Any new provisions introduced by such draft laws should effectively protect the state from the risks of data trafficking and large-scale information leaks rather than restrict public oversight of the authorities and foster an atmosphere of fear among journalists."

Reference: Media Movement is a community that was established on 5 February 2019. It brings together journalists from prominent Ukrainian media outlets, investigative reporters and experts from non-governmental media organisations.

More than 70 participants have joined Media Movement. On 16 November 2021, representatives from leading media outlets urged journalists to join this unofficial professional community to combat political and commercial pressures on freedom of speech.

