Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 3 December 2024, 22:10
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian delegation including Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, is on its way to the US for discussions with key figures in Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Source: Radio NV, citing sources in diplomatic circles; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president’s team

Details: According to Radio NV, the delegation also includes Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

NV’s sources say "the primary purpose of this trip is to meet with individuals within the inner circle of US President-elect Donald Trump".

However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources say Umierov is still in Kyiv and the delegation includes his deputy, Serhii Boiev.

Yermak is expected to have arranged meetings with Keith Kellogg, the retired general whom Trump has nominated as his special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, and National Security Advisor nominee Mike Waltz.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine must work directly with US President-elect Donald Trump, as "there are different voices" within Trump’s circle.
  • Zelenskyy has also said he hopes to see Trump’s proposals for ending the war in Ukraine shortly after he takes office.

This news has been updated since publication.

mediaUSAAndrii Yermak
