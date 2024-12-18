Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery propelling charges

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Germany’s Rheinmetall for the supply of 155mm artillery propellant charge modules.

Source: Rheinmetall press service

Details: The contract, signed in the fourth quarter of 2024, is worth around €9 million.

Rheinmetall has undertaken to supply "several tens of thousands" of modules of various types in January 2025.

Quote: "In modern artillery, projectiles and propelling charges are loaded separately to achieve different ranges."

To recap: Germany's largest defence company, Rheinmetall, is partnering with the American software developer Auterion to create software that will enable Ukraine's Armed Forces to standardise the control of various drone types.

