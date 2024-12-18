All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery propelling charges

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:22
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery propelling charges
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Germany’s Rheinmetall for the supply of 155mm artillery propellant charge modules.

Source: Rheinmetall press service

Details: The contract, signed in the fourth quarter of 2024, is worth around €9 million.

Advertisement:

Rheinmetall has undertaken to supply "several tens of thousands" of modules of various types in January 2025.

Quote: "In modern artillery, projectiles and propelling charges are loaded separately to achieve different ranges."

To recap: Germany's largest defence company, Rheinmetall, is partnering with the American software developer Auterion to create software that will enable Ukraine's Armed Forces to standardise the control of various drone types.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for UkraineGermany
Advertisement:

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

All News
aid for Ukraine
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025
Poland to discuss possible project to equip Ukrainian brigades with Nordic-Baltic countries
RECENT NEWS
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
14:59
Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
14:11
Large-scale protest action Chain of Unity takes place in Georgia – videos
13:05
Czechia responds to Slovakia's statements on peace talks with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: