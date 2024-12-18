Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery propelling charges
Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:22
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Germany’s Rheinmetall for the supply of 155mm artillery propellant charge modules.
Source: Rheinmetall press service
Details: The contract, signed in the fourth quarter of 2024, is worth around €9 million.
Advertisement:
Rheinmetall has undertaken to supply "several tens of thousands" of modules of various types in January 2025.
Quote: "In modern artillery, projectiles and propelling charges are loaded separately to achieve different ranges."
To recap: Germany's largest defence company, Rheinmetall, is partnering with the American software developer Auterion to create software that will enable Ukraine's Armed Forces to standardise the control of various drone types.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!