Biden administration and Trump team communicate on Ukraine issue

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 18 December 2024, 00:36
Matthew MIller. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has confirmed communication between President Joe Biden’s administration and President-elect Donald Trump’s new team on foreign policy issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform citing US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing at the Washington Foreign Press Center

Details: Miller said they have communicated with the new administration on a wide range of foreign policy issues.

He noted that President Joe Biden had met personally with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with Marco Rubio, the designated Secretary of State. In addition, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that he had spoken with his successor multiple times.

In the context of Ukraine, Miller emphasised that no one can dictate to Ukraine whether it should enter talks or when it should do so.

He said Ukraine is a country that is a victim of Russia’s aggression and it must decide the path it wants to take moving forward.

Miller stressed that Ukraine bears the burden of Russian aggression, while Ukrainians continue to suffer from war crimes and atrocities.

He said Ukrainians have earned the right to make the decisions, emphasising that no one else in the world has earned the right to make them instead of Ukrainians.

Background:

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that Donald Trump's future administration will not change the US$20 billion loan granted to Ukraine, which will be paid at the expense of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets and that the loan does not involve the use of American taxpayer funds.
  • The Biden administration is considering new, stricter sanctions on Russian oil trade.

USATrumpBidenUkraine
