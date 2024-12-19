All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets

Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 December 2024, 08:43

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 December with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, an Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 85 Shahed attack drones, along with other types of UAVs. None of the drones have reached their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, 45 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Due to active combat efforts by the defence forces, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (with no damage caused)."

Details: Houses, apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were damaged as a result of the missile attack. Early reports indicate no casualties.

"No UAV hits were recorded and no information about destruction or casualties has been received," the Air Force emphasised.

Advertisement:

Reports indicate that the Iskander missiles were launched from temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Rostov Oblast, the Kh-59/69 missile was launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast airspace and the drones were launched from Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, Air Force mobile fire groups, and the rest of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background: The Russians launched attack drones into Ukraine on the evening of 18 December.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencedrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
air defence
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: We need allies to implement agreements on supply of air defence
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: