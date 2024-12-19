Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 December with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, an Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile and 85 Shahed attack drones, along with other types of UAVs. None of the drones have reached their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, 45 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Due to active combat efforts by the defence forces, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (with no damage caused)."

Details: Houses, apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were damaged as a result of the missile attack. Early reports indicate no casualties.

"No UAV hits were recorded and no information about destruction or casualties has been received," the Air Force emphasised.

Reports indicate that the Iskander missiles were launched from temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Rostov Oblast, the Kh-59/69 missile was launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast airspace and the drones were launched from Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, Air Force mobile fire groups, and the rest of Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background: The Russians launched attack drones into Ukraine on the evening of 18 December.

