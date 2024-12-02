Ukrainian defenders destroy about 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight
Monday, 2 December 2024, 06:18
Ukraine's defence forces destroyed nearly 20 Russian drones threatening Kyiv on the night of 1-2 December.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for four and a half hours due to the Russian drone attack.
Quote from Popko: "There were many drones. They approached as before – in waves and from different directions. The defence forces detected and destroyed nearly 20 enemy UAVs, which posed a potential threat to Kyiv."
Details: Popko confirmed that the attack caused no damage or casualties in the capital.
