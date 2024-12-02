All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy about 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 2 December 2024, 06:18
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine's defence forces destroyed nearly 20 Russian drones threatening Kyiv on the night of 1-2 December.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that an air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for four and a half hours due to the Russian drone attack.

Quote from Popko: "There were many drones. They approached as before – in waves and from different directions. The defence forces detected and destroyed nearly 20 enemy UAVs, which posed a potential threat to Kyiv."

Details: Popko confirmed that the attack caused no damage or casualties in the capital.

Kyivdronesair defence
