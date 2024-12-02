All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine and Poland initiate working group to address historical issues

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 December 2024, 19:17
Ukraine and Poland initiate working group to address historical issues
Ukrainian and Polish flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland and Ukraine have agreed to form a joint group to address historical concerns, and intend to hold a meeting soon.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, writes Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Bodnar, the prospective bilateral working group "on the settlement of problematic issues in the historical sphere" will be overseen by the ministries of culture.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are working on an agenda and we want this group to get together as soon as possible," he said.

The ambassador also announced a meeting of the heads of Ukraine's and Poland's ministries of culture, Mykola Tochytskyi and Hanna Wróblewska, who will decide where and when the group's first meeting would be held.

"They should start a dialogue on a politically sensitive topic: honouring the places of historical memory in Ukraine and Poland, improving the relevant procedures," Bodnar told reporters.

Advertisement:

The issue of the events in Volyn from 1943-1945, known in Ukrainian historiography as the Volyn tragedy and in Polish as the Volyn massacre, continues to be a source of contention in bilateral ties [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.].

Background:

  • Radosław Sikorski and Andrii Sybiha, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine, issued a joint statement at the end of November about the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.
  • Warsaw stated that resolving historical conflicts will be one of the mandatory requirements for Ukraine's EU entry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg

Fitch Rating affirms Ukraine's rating at "Restricted Default" level

Second batch of F-16s from Denmark is in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets in Black Sea – photos, videos

All News
Poland
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
Poland ready to start exhumations in Volyn Oblast within 24 hours
Ukraine requested to take over Russian Consulate building in Poznań – Ukraine's foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
23:43
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
22:48
Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video
19:59
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump and Macron: Peace through strength is possible – video
19:35
Meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron lasted 35 minutes
19:03
Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
18:44
Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with Macron and Trump – video
18:30
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting
18:09
UpdatedTwo children among civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increases
17:59
SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg
17:57
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: