Ukraine's Media Movement calls on Zelenskyy to apply sanctions against former deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office

The Ukrainian media association Mediarukh (Media Movement), and media and human rights organisations have called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to submit a proposal to the National Security and Defence Council (NSDS) to impose sanctions against Andrii Portnov, a former deputy head of the Yanukovych administration and former MP [Viktor Yanukovych is the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine who fled the country after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 – ed.]. The association demands a public explanation of the reasons in the event of a refusal.

Source: Statement of Mediarukh, published by Detector Media

Details: The statement notes that they are calling for sanctions against Portnov because of "numerous journalistic investigations that indicate the possible continued influence of Andrii Portnov on the judicial system of Ukraine."

Yaroslava Volvach, Head of Investigations at Ukrainian public broadcaster hromadske and a representative of Mediarukh, submitted a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling on the NSDS to impose sanctions against Portnov.

Quote from Yaroslava Volvach: "I would have liked to publish the text of the petition on the President's website, but unfortunately, they refused to publish my petition four times for its ‘non-compliance with the established requirements’, while the government[al website] recognised the text as compliant with all the norms, for some reason."

More details: Mediarukh supports the petition and calls on the president of Ukraine to consider the issue of NSDC sanctions against Portnov per the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions. In case of a refusal, the activists demand a public explanation of the reasons.

In addition, members of the Media Movement appealed to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the High Council of Justice of Ukraine to ensure transparency and impartiality in the consideration of cases involving public figures, including Andrii Portnov.

Quote from Yaroslava Volvach: "We ask that the judicial decisions in these cases be reviewed for compliance with the standards of justice and judicial ethics. Any possible impact on the judicial system, abuse or violation of justice standards."

For reference: Andrii Portnov held key positions in the administration of fugitive former president Viktor Yanukovych, including deputy head of the administration between 2010 and 2014. He was also involved in the adoption of the "16 January laws", which restricted citizens' rights and recognised civil society as "extremists" and "foreign agents".

In 2021, the US government imposed sanctions on Portnov for his involvement in corruption and pressure on judges. In a statement, the US Department of Treasury said that Portnov influenced the judiciary, facilitated the appointment of loyal officials and used bribery to achieve his goals.

