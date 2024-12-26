All Sections
Zelenskyy talks to Serbian president about strengthening relations

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 December 2024, 20:41
Zelenskyy talks to Serbian president about strengthening relations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said he discussed "strengthening relations" between Ukraine and Serbia with Vučić and thanked Belgrade for its financial and humanitarian support. 

Quote: "We aligned our efforts on the shared path toward EU integration. President Vučić extended New Year greetings to the Ukrainian people and expressed hopes for the earliest possible peace." 

Zelenskyy noted that earlier this week, the new Serbian ambassador officially started his work in Ukraine. The Embassy of Serbia in Ukraine has been suspended for security reasons since March 2022.

Quote: "I believe that the renewed and full-fledged operation of the Serbian Embassy, led by the ambassador, will develop our cooperation."

Background: 

  • Relations between Ukraine and Serbia are not easy due to Belgrade's strong allegiance to Moscow and its desire to maintain business as usual with Russia despite its aggression against Ukraine and Western sanctions. This is also becoming a problem for Serbia's relations with the EU and its European integration. 
  • Just like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Vučić is trying to present himself as a "peacemaker" in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

