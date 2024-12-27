All Sections
Three Russian Armed Forces captains killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation involving drones and rocket artillery – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 December 2024, 10:27
A Russian soldier killed in the attack. Photo: DIU

Ukraine's defence forces have killed three senior Russian Armed Forces officers in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: a report from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from DIU: "Three senior officers of the Russian occupation forces have been killed in a successful operation conducted by the Active Operations Department of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Tavriia Operational Group.

Details: The report noted that DIU operatives had received intelligence about a planned meeting involving officers from the 4th Guards Military Base Command of the Russian occupation forces, who are involved in the criminal war against Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

After verifying the information, DIU officers devised an operation plan, which was supported by the Tavriia Operational Group, the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Typhoon Tactical Group of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Immediately after the field briefing started, Ukrainian forces delivered a precision strike using HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems against the Russian officers and their vehicles. Following the arrival of an evacuation team, Ukrainian security and defence forces launched attack drones to strike the Russians.

Russian equipment destroyed in the attack
Photo: DIU

The report stated that, as a result of the operation, three Russian Armed Forces officers had been killed: Dmitry Nagorny, Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorised Rifle Regiment; Grigory Krokhmalov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motorised Rifle Regiment; and Captain Yuri Fomin, Commander of an anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base.

Five Russian vehicles were also destroyed.

Defence Intelligence of UkrainewarZaporizhzhia Oblast
