All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians amass forces to attack Donetsk Oblast's Novoielyzavetivka – DeepState

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 23:17
Russians amass forces to attack Donetsk Oblast's Novoielyzavetivka – DeepState
Novoielyzavetivka on a map of the front line as of 27 December. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces are amassing forces in Novooleonivka, Donetsk Oblast, and are preparing to attack Novoielyzavetivka.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The katsaps [a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.] are amassing in Novoolenivka. Every day, convoys of infantry, sometimes in Zhiguli [a cheap Russian car brand – ed.], move to the village and to the forest belts between it and Pushkine, and their next target is Novoielyzavetivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The analysts said that in recent days, the Russians have been frequently spotted on the eastern outskirts of the village, and this time they tried to enter the village with vehicles.

In addition, the Russians are continuing to exert pressure on Novovasylivka to the north and on Ukrainka to the south, which they have occupied.

DeepState also published footage showing Russian vehicles being destroyed on the eastern outskirts of Novoielyzavetivka.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaoccupationDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Russia
Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces
Russians report alleged Ukrainian large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts
Russia posts video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: