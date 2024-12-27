Novoielyzavetivka on a map of the front line as of 27 December. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian forces are amassing forces in Novooleonivka, Donetsk Oblast, and are preparing to attack Novoielyzavetivka.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The katsaps [a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.] are amassing in Novoolenivka. Every day, convoys of infantry, sometimes in Zhiguli [a cheap Russian car brand – ed.], move to the village and to the forest belts between it and Pushkine, and their next target is Novoielyzavetivka."

Details: The analysts said that in recent days, the Russians have been frequently spotted on the eastern outskirts of the village, and this time they tried to enter the village with vehicles.

In addition, the Russians are continuing to exert pressure on Novovasylivka to the north and on Ukrainka to the south, which they have occupied.

DeepState also published footage showing Russian vehicles being destroyed on the eastern outskirts of Novoielyzavetivka.

