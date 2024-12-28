All Sections
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 28 December 2024, 04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
Children holding drones in the background of a committee meeting. Photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

The Russians have set up engineering classes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to teach children to assemble drones for their army's needs.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC stated that the Russians are establishing specialised engineering classes for teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In these classes, students are trained to assemble drones intended for use by the Russian military.

Quote: "The classes are being set up with the support of the occupation administrations, including the so-called ministries of education. The Russians have already approved a programme to expand the network of these classes by 2030."

Details: The NRC emphasised that the Russians are deliberately violating international law by involving civilians in activities supporting their military. Furthermore, the involvement of minors adds an aggravating factor to these actions.

