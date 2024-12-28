Lukashenko pardons 20 more political prisoners

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 20 more individuals convicted of "extremism".

Source: European Pravda, citing Lukashenko’s press office

The names of the 20 pardoned individuals have not been disclosed, but all were convicted on charges of "extremism".

Among those pardoned are 11 women. Fourteen of the 20 individuals have chronic illnesses, and 10 of them have children, including one woman with four children.

Lukashenko’s press office claims that all of them had "requested clemency and expressed remorse for their actions".

Additionally, the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs will reportedly "ensure supervision over their law-abiding behaviour".

Background:

The most recent pardon by Lukashenko was reported on 9 December, involving 29 individuals. Prior to that, on 21 November, he pardoned 32 people.

Meanwhile, politically motivated trials continue in Belarus. On 20 November, it was reported that Belarus had extradited a former fighter in Ukraine’s Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment who had been detained in Vietnam.

In early November, it was revealed that a 22-year-old political prisoner from Russia had died in Belarusian custody. He had been sentenced to 12 years for "espionage and promoting extremist activities".

