Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones

Soldiers from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have used drones to target dugouts occupied by Russian troops and destroyed several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) during a Russian assault.

Source: SBGS

Details: First, the Hart Brigade of the SBGS posted a video of their soldiers striking Russian positions on the Vovchansk front.

Ukrainian troops used First-Person View drones and dropped explosives from UAVs to destroy Russian dugouts, firing points and communications systems.

In the next video, border guards from the Phoenix Strike UAV Company of the Revenge Brigade repelled a Russian assault near the settlement of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

December 28, 2024

Three tanks, including two T-72s, and four IFVs fell prey to remote bombs, Vampire heavy bombers and FPV drones.

