All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
Screenshot

Soldiers from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have used drones to target dugouts occupied by Russian troops and destroyed several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) during a Russian assault.

Source: SBGS

Details: First, the Hart Brigade of the SBGS posted a video of their soldiers striking Russian positions on the Vovchansk front.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian troops used First-Person View drones and dropped explosives from UAVs to destroy Russian dugouts, firing points and communications systems.

In the next video, border guards from the Phoenix Strike UAV Company of the Revenge Brigade repelled a Russian assault near the settlement of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Three tanks, including two T-72s, and four IFVs fell prey to remote bombs, Vampire heavy bombers and FPV drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Border Guard Servicedrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
State Border Guard Service
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian ammunition storage points on Zaporizhzhia front – video
Around US$552.3 million for weapons procurement: Ukraine's Border Guard Service outlines fund usage and supplies experience
Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: