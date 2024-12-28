All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 December 2024, 16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, during which they discussed the crash of an Embraer plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president expressed condolences over the plane crash, which claimed 38 lives.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said Russia "must provide clear explanations" in connection with the crash, adding that photos and videos "clearly show the damage to the aircraft’s fuselage, including punctures and dents, which strongly point to a strike by an air defence missile".

"We will support Azerbaijan in this situation with all necessary means and call on other countries to assist as well," the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy added that he and Aliyev had agreed to strengthen bilateral contacts in the near future. .

Background:

  • On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, the administrative centre of Kazakhstan's Mangistau Oblast.  The crash killed 38 people.
  • Azerbaijan Airlines said that the crash on 25 December was caused by "physical and technical external influence".
  • Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, said that eyewitness accounts and holes in the fuselage of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan indicate external influence.
  • In turn, the United States saw signs of Russian air defence involvement in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinair defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Zelenskyy
Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on North Korean soldiers: Russia has no interest in preserving their lives
Zelenskyy urges Europe to sanction pro-Russian Georgian oligarch and de facto leader Ivanishvili
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: