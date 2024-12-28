Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded to a statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, which included threats to shut off electrical supply to Ukraine due to Kyiv's refusal to continue transiting Russian gas after 2024.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine pays Slovakia "a lot of money" for electricity supplies.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that Ukraine is compelled to import electricity due to the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and constant and targeted missile attacks on civilian infrastructure, the power grid, generation facilities and distribution networks.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry added, by threatening to cut off electricity supply to Ukraine, Fico "actually takes sides with the Russian dictator" Vladimir Putin.

"Today, these two are the only figures in the world who threaten to leave Ukrainians without electricity during winter," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Robert Fico's admission of wishing to remove American and other energy suppliers from the European market in order to keep European countries dependent on Russia is evidence of his collaboration with Putin.

In addition, the ministry emphasised that Slovakia is a member of the single European energy market and must follow common European laws.

"We call on the European Commission, in cooperation with ENTSO-E, to respond to Slovak threats of arbitrary decisions," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Background:

Fico criticised the Ukrainian government for refusing to continue the transit of Russian gas after 2024 and promised to consider retaliatory measures.

Among such measures, the Slovak prime minister mentioned the possibility of cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Slovakia has repeatedly tried to extend the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the transit of Russian gas, which expires in 2024.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine was not considering renewing the agreement with Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas to Europe and made it clear that Kyiv would not agree to pump Russian gas under the guise of Azerbaijani gas.

Against this backdrop, Fico paid a controversial visit to Russia, where he met with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

