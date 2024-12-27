All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 21:47
Ukraine has completed preparatory work for hosting the second Peace Summit, but its timing will depend on how productive the event is expected to be.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing on 27 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi emphasised that Ukraine's Peace Formula remains the cornerstone of its vision for a just resolution to the war.

Quote: "Ukraine has prepared everything necessary for the second Peace Summit. All thematic conferences have been held, coordinating joint positions on the points of the peace formula. Ukraine, as of now, is in a strong diplomatic position because all preparations have been completed."

More details: At the same time, Tykhyi noted that achieving productive results from the summit requires additional preparation.

Quote: "The previously mentioned dates were tentative and Ukraine is trying to organise everything as quickly as possible. This is our overarching policy. However, it’s clear that a mere event for the sake of an event is unnecessary. What’s needed is something effective, and work on that continues." 

Background: 

  • In October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that preparations for the next Peace Summit should be completed by early November, but the exact date of the summit remains unknown.
  • President Zelenskyy explained that the proposed Victory Plan is intended as a "bridge" to the next Peace Summit, aiming to establish the conditions necessary for implementing the points of the Peace Formula.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryUkrainediplomatic ties
