Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 December 2024, 21:20
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
Stock photo: Getty Images

At a press conference with Interior Ministries from the Baltic states, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the implementation of sanctions against Georgian officials involved in violations of human rights or corruption.

Source: Interpressnews, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Joly emphasised that, in light of recent events, Canada expresses sympathy for the Georgian people, "and we are very concerned about what Russia is trying to do in Georgia."

Quote: "We will follow the example [of the Baltic countries – ed.] in this regard, imposing sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in human rights violations or corruption, based on the sanctions regime," she added.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry's chairman claimed that the information would be provided "in the coming days."

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia had agreed to impose national sanctions on individuals "involved in suppressing legitimate protests in Georgia."

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Honorary Chairman of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili were among those subjected to restrictions.

Background: 

  • Large-scale anti-government protests have been taking place in Georgia for the last several days after the authorities indicated that they would not be negotiating EU membership for the next four years.
  • Georgian security personnel employed severe measures against protesters, drawing censure from the West.

CanadaGeorgiasanctions
