Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 3 December 2024, 17:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has renamed the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories and appointed a new deputy prime minister.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: On Tuesday, 3 December, the government resolved to change the name of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine. Oleksii Chernyshov has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.

Quote from Shmyhal: "From the first day of the Russian invasion, unity has been our main weapon. Unity within the country, unity with our partners, unity of Ukrainians around the world. This institutional strengthening will help bring about a new quality of work and interaction with the multi-million-strong Ukrainian community from all waves of migration."

Shmyhal said the new deputy prime minister is expected to present a clear development plan for the ministry, its team and key performance indicators (KPIs) in the near future.

Background:

  • On 3 December, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) appointed Oleksii Chernyshov as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity of Ukraine.
  • On 19 November, President Zelenskyy revealed plans to establish a Ministry for Ukrainian Unity, which will focus, among other things, on facilitating the return of Ukrainian citizens.

