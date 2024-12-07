DeepState updates their map and reports on Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 6-7 December and reported Russian advances in the city of Toretsk and near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Russian forces have advanced near the settlements of Novotroitske, Shevchenka, Dalnie, Novoolenivka and in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

In the evening of 6 December, the General Staff reported that a total of 163 combat clashes had occurred on the battlefield since the morning of 6 December, with the heaviest fighting concentrated on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Analysts from the DeepState project updated their map on the night of 5-6 December, reporting that Russian troops had occupied the settlements of Novopustynka, Stari Terny, Illinka and Novodmytrivka in Donetsk Oblast.

