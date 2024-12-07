All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz again calls talks on potential German peacekeepers in Ukraine premature

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 7 December 2024, 10:30
Scholz again calls talks on potential German peacekeepers in Ukraine premature
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his stance that discussions about the hypothetical involvement of German troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine are premature.

Source: Spiegel, citing Scholz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that he considers debates about the possibility of German peacekeepers in Ukraine inappropriate "for now". 

Advertisement:

Quote: "There will be no German troops in Ukraine as long as hostilities continue. After that, the focus of discussions should be on security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not attack it for the third time – after 2014 and 2022."

More details: Scholz also expressed confidence that it would be possible to negotiate a shared strategy regarding Ukraine with US President-elect Donald Trump, adding that nothing should be decided without the consent of the Ukrainians.

Background

Advertisement:
  • When asked about Germany's potential role, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany would "support anything that would serve peace in the future". Many journalists interpreted her answer to mean that she was open to German peacekeepers taking part if the question of such a mission by Western allies arose at some point in the future.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius responded less categorically than Scholz, commenting on the potential involvement of German troops in a peacekeeping mission, should such a question arise. He noted that if such a mission were to be created, Germany's role would depend on many factors and circumstances. 
  • "It’s one thing to talk about the presence of troops now. It’s another thing what will happen when the fighting stops. We will have to discuss this when the time comes, but not without the consent of those involved in the process," said the defence minister.
  • The idea of a demilitarised zone and European peacekeepers being deployed in Ukraine is supposedly in one of the plans that the advisers are thinking of offering to Trump to "quickly end the war", which triggered discussions about such a hypothetical mission after the information was leaked to the media. 
  • Discussions about the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine were also sparked by the French foreign minister's statement that Paris had "no red lines" in its support for Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Scholzwar
Advertisement:

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

US defence budget for 2025 includes no extension of lend-lease for Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador to US

US House of Representatives approves 2025 defence budget – media

All News
Scholz
Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian refugees should be encouraged to work or return home – Scholz
Scholz comments on potential deployment of German peacekeepers in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:39
European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon
13:30
EXPLAINERHow a lesbian living with a migrant "fixes" the image of Germany's far right
13:21
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
13:20
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Germany to talk to European counterparts about support for Ukraine
13:07
German Economic Cooperation Minister arrives in Kyiv and brings winter aid package – video
13:05
New EU chief diplomat says all Russian assets frozen in EU should be used to aid Ukraine
12:23
Russian occupiers sentence Mariupol resident to 11 years of prison for allegedly spying for Ukraine
12:21
Ukrainian seaports process 70% more cargo in 2024 than last year
12:13
Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
12:05
Outdated voter lists, destroyed polling stations and migration threaten Ukraine's elections
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: