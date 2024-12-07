All Sections
Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 09:35
Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that it will be possible to reach an agreement with US President-elect Donald Trump on a joint strategy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Spiegel; European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that he had already had a substantial phone conversation with Trump and is maintaining direct contact with Trump's team, which will be responsible for security policy.

Quote from Scholz: "I am confident that we will be able to develop a joint strategy for Ukraine." 

When asked whether Ukraine might have to agree to territorial concessions to end the fighting, Scholz emphasised that nothing should be decided without the consent of the Ukrainians.

Background: 

  • Following his recent visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that his position on providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles has not changed.
  • During his visit to Kyiv, Scholz announced that Germany would send the sixth IRIS-T system, Patriot systems and Gepard anti-aircraft systems in December.

