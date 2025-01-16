Zelenskyy sets "ambitious goal" to open 5–6 negotiation clusters with EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined in Warsaw an "ambitious goal" to open 5-6 negotiation clusters with the EU in 2025.

Details: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community to address important issues such as unity, the country's European integration path, promoting a just peace, and assisting Ukrainians living abroad.

He also shared his expectations regarding Poland's presidency of the EU Council. Ukraine aims to open three negotiation clusters on joining the European Union during this six-month term.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We understand that our Polish colleagues are ready for two of them, but we will do everything to open three.

Then we have Denmark: we want to open three more clusters. But we'll see how it goes.

We have an ambitious goal to open 5-6 clusters. In principle, we can open them all this year, if we succeed. We will try to do it all."

