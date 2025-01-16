Register of Damage caused by Russia starts accepting claims for compensating death of family members

On 16 January, 2025, the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federation's Aggression against Ukraine (Register of Damage for Ukraine, RD4U) began accepting compensation claims from people who lost family members as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Pravda

Details: From now on, families who have lost family members as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion can submit an application for compensation to the Register of Losses.

Quote: "Starting today, family members who lost a close relative due to Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine may seek compensation for their own mental pain and anguish by submitting a claim to the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Register) in Claims Category A2.1."

Details: It was also reiterated that "the launch of this category was delayed due to the December cyberattack on Ukrainian governmental registries".

The loss of a close family member is the second category of claims open for submission to the Register.

The first category relates to damage or destruction of residential real estate, which is currently suspended due to a cyberattack. The possibility of applying under this category will resume "as soon as the relevant governmental registries are fully operational".

For reference: The Register of Damage was established under the auspices of the Council of Europe pursuant to UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/5. This is the first step towards creating a mechanism to ensure compensation for those who suffered from the war.

43 states and the European Union joined their efforts and engaged in the Register.

As of today, the Register has received approximately 13,000 claims in the category of damage to or destruction of residential real estate, with a total amount of claimed losses of over €800 million.

Background:

The agreement on the Register of Damage was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

Markiian Kliuchkovskyi was appointed Executive Director of the Register of Damage, which is based in The Hague.

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said that the Council of Europe would play a key role in bringing Russia to justice for the crime of aggression.

