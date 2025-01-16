All Sections
Russia enlists Indian mercenaries for Ukraine war through deceit, WP says

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 16 January 2025, 16:45
Binil Babu, a 32-year-old Indian mercenary killed in action in Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Russia is reportedly recruiting Indians into its military by promising work or educational opportunities, only to deploy them in the war against Ukraine later.

Source: an article by The Washington Post (WP)

Quote: "The recent death of an Indian man working for the Russian army in Ukraine has brought renewed focus to the Kremlin’s use of foreign nationals on the front lines – from North Koreans to Cubans – and revived a thorny issue in the otherwise thriving relationship between New Delhi and Moscow."

Details: The WP, citing statements from the Indian government and relatives of those recruited by Russia, reported that the Russians had promised employment or educational opportunities to those lured into joining its military.

The article noted that around 100 Indian citizens are fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, with 32-year-old Binil Babu, who died in January, becoming the tenth to be killed in action.

The WP added that Russian authorities have consistently denied any wrongdoing and have promised to release Indian citizens from their ranks in the Russian military.

Background:

  • In the spring of 2024, reports indicated that Russia was increasingly relying on mercenaries from countries facing severe economic challenges to fight in the war against Ukraine.
  • In the summer of 2024, Ukraine's National Resistance Center identified a number of mercenaries from the Middle East who are fighting against Ukraine on the Kremlin's side.

IndiawarRussia
