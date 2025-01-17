Russians try to encircle Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

Russian troops are trying to capture Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. They are trying to block the road from Zelene Pole and capture the settlement without fighting in the urban part of Velyka Novosilka.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy's plan to capture Velyka Novosilka without engaging in fighting in the urban area is becoming more and more obvious. The enemy will try to improve their position to the north and south of Novyi Komar, cutting the road from Zelene Pole and reaching the gully in the north.

The enemy has captured Neskuchne over the past three days and is currently conducting a final clearing of Vremivka. The latter is almost lost, although even if we still have an observation post in the village, it will not matter.

While in the middle of the day on 15 January, there was still information that the Ukrainian defence forces were resisting in Neskuchne, by nightfall, the Russians were already in the centre of Vremivka.

We still don't know how two whole villages became empty in three days."

Background:

The Russian military, which has been advancing near and trying to encircle Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast since autumn 2024, was reported to be preparing to assault the village.

On 16 January, DeepState analysts reported that the Russians occupied Neskuchne and advanced in a number of settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

