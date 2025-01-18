Russian morning missile attack proves Putin does not seek peace, Ukrainian foreign minister says

The Russian morning missile attack on Ukraine, which targeted Kyiv among other areas, is a clear sign that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin does not seek peace.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha called on the world community to put maximum economic and military pressure on Russia in order to achieve peace through strength.

Quote: "A very loud night across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, where at least three people were killed in a heinous Russian ballistic attack. Yet another proof that Putin wants war, not peace. He must be forced to accept a just peace through strength – maximum economic and military pressure."

A very loud night across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, where at least three people were killed in a heinous Russian ballistic attack. Yet another proof that Putin wants war, not peace. He must be forced to accept a just peace through strength—maximum economic and military pressure. pic.twitter.com/mryw3jGrZy — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 18, 2025

Background:

On the morning of 18 January, Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. Early reports indicate that four people have been killed and three others injured in the capital. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had fired four Iskander-M or North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts. Two of the four missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

