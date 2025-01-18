All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian morning missile attack proves Putin does not seek peace, Ukrainian foreign minister says

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 18 January 2025, 11:25
Russian morning missile attack proves Putin does not seek peace, Ukrainian foreign minister says
Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian morning missile attack on Ukraine, which targeted Kyiv among other areas, is a clear sign that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin does not seek peace. 

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter) 

Details: Sybiha called on the world community to put maximum economic and military pressure on Russia in order to achieve peace through strength.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A very loud night across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, where at least three people were killed in a heinous Russian ballistic attack. Yet another proof that Putin wants war, not peace. He must be forced to accept a just peace through strength – maximum economic and military pressure." 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the morning of 18 January, Russia attacked Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. Early reports indicate that four people have been killed and three others injured in the capital. Fires, falling debris and damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, were reported in the city.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had fired four Iskander-M or North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Voronezh and Bryansk oblasts. Two of the four missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

Andrii SybihaRussian Armed Forces
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine and Netherlands to launch new bilateral cooperation format
Ukraine will not compromise on Russian gas transit to appease Fico, Ukraine's foreign minister says
Ukraine's foreign minister says 80% of shells pledged in Czech initiative have been  delivered
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: