Ukraine and Netherlands to launch new bilateral cooperation format

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp meets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 16 January. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine and the Netherlands are working on establishing a new bilateral cooperation format in the form of an intergovernmental conference.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha announced the initiative following discussions with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who visited Kyiv on 16 January.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are working on launching an annual bilateral intergovernmental conference, which will promote Ukraine's accession to the European Union and elevate our relations with the Netherlands to a new level."

More details: The inaugural meeting of this conference is planned for spring 2025.

Background:

Advertisement:

During his visit to Kyiv, Caspar Veldkamp announced €27 million in assistance to Ukraine.

In December 2024, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout revealed that the Netherlands had already allocated €3.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, with plans to provide an additional €6 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!