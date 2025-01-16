Ukraine and Netherlands to launch new bilateral cooperation format
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 22:51
Ukraine and the Netherlands are working on establishing a new bilateral cooperation format in the form of an intergovernmental conference.
Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sybiha announced the initiative following discussions with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who visited Kyiv on 16 January.
Quote: "We are working on launching an annual bilateral intergovernmental conference, which will promote Ukraine's accession to the European Union and elevate our relations with the Netherlands to a new level."
More details: The inaugural meeting of this conference is planned for spring 2025.
Background:
- During his visit to Kyiv, Caspar Veldkamp announced €27 million in assistance to Ukraine.
- In December 2024, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout revealed that the Netherlands had already allocated €3.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, with plans to provide an additional €6 billion.
