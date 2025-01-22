Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Day of Unity: Our strength lies in the word 'together' – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity, highlighting that in 2022, they chose not the path of division and discord but the path of unity and struggle to defend their country.

Source: Zelenskyy, addressing the nation from Sophia Square in Kyiv, where the Unification Act was proclaimed

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukrainians. Our state. Strong, independent. For it is one. And united. We always keep this in mind, especially on this day, 22 January, the Day of Unity of Ukraine. I am recording this address at Sophia Square. A historic place. A place of strength. A place of wisdom, passed down to us through the events that took place here over a hundred years ago and through further moments of our history, which prove: when we fight united, we certainly gain what is ours, but when we clash, we lose what is ours."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that it was on this very square that the Unification Act was proclaimed, "bringing Right-bank and Left-bank Ukraine together into a single state".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But ambition, division, and enemies – both external and internal – who exploited them prevented independent Ukraine from enduring. For generations, our people lived under foreign flags and traditions, told how to live, speak, think, whom to love, and whom to hate. This is what it means to lose statehood, to lose independence."

The president added that on 24 February 2022, Ukrainians were tasked with proving just how vital it is to preserve unity and stand together shoulder to shoulder.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "24 February. The day that became a defining moment. It became a kind of challenge. A kind of test for unity, for maturity, for faith in Ukraine. And we united. All Ukrainians united. Not in a declarative way, not on paper, not by some order, but by an inner calling. [...] And together we were able to withstand, to preserve Ukraine together, we repelled the occupier, held back this great invasion together. This word – "together" – holds the hidden strength of Ukrainians. It's about us, about what we are capable of when we choose not our personal ambitions, but Ukraine. When we choose its interests. When we choose not a feud, but a sword. To defend what is ours. To defend our own. To defend with all our might."

He recalled the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion when "there weren't enough weapons for all the volunteers, but there was definitely enough courage, concern and faith in ourselves, faith in Ukraine".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is what unity means. This is the unity we need to secure what’s ours, our right to live in peace," the president said.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that future generations of Ukrainians would continue to gather at Sophia Square for every celebration: "Under the blue and yellow flag. In our state."

"And we will do everything to make it that way. So that we are not ashamed in front of them, so that they know that we did not repeat mistakes of the past. And Ukraine exists. Ukraine is one. Peaceful. United," the president said.

For reference: The Day of Unity is a state holiday celebrated on 22 January to mark the 1919 Unification Act between the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic.

