Zelenskyy urges Azerbaijani president Aliyev to pressure Russia over AZAL plane crash

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 22 January 2025, 13:52
Zelenskyy urges Azerbaijani president Aliyev to pressure Russia over AZAL plane crash
stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and called for increased pressure on Russia over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, urging the aggressor to "tell the truth" and disclose the details of the crime.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "During the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, I once again expressed my condolences regarding the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and the loss of lives. 

The evidence from the crash site is clear, and it is essential to pressure Russia to compel it to tell the truth."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he discussed bilateral relations with Aliyev and their future development, including increased trade turnover and collaboration in the energy sector.

Background:

  • The Azerbaijan Airlines plane, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed in Kazakhstan with nearly 70 passengers on board. Several people survived but are in critical condition. 
  • Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, which faced trouble over Russian territory, was shot down from the ground. 
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during a phone call with Aliyev, apologised that the "tragic incident with the Azerbaijan Airlines plane occurred in Russian airspace", but did not acknowledge any Russian responsibility.

