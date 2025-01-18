Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

A man and a woman were killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of Saturday, 18 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invading army bombarded the settlement with a mortar this afternoon. The attack resulted in fatal injuries to a 68-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man."

Background: On 17 January, Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast left one civilian dead and five others injured. The attacks targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas, damaging 23 houses. Gas pipelines and garages were also affected by the bombardments.

