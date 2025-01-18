All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 18 January 2025, 17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
Beryslav. Photo: Google Map

A man and a woman were killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of Saturday, 18 January.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invading army bombarded the settlement with a mortar this afternoon. The attack resulted in fatal injuries to a 68-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man."

Advertisement:

Background: On 17 January, Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast left one civilian dead and five others injured. The attacks targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas, damaging 23 houses. Gas pipelines and garages were also affected by the bombardments.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Kherson and killed civilian in Kherson Oblast on 17 January
Russian drone kills man at bus stop in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast
One person killed and another injured in Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: