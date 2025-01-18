All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 18 January 2025, 17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has emphasised that all official interactions within its structure are strictly professional, stating that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov’s working relationships with department heads, including the Defence Procurement Agency director, are not influenced by personal matters.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The comment was issued in response to a remark by Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency, who claimed her relationship with Umierov had "begun to deteriorate" following controversy over the supply of low-quality 120mm mortar bombs to Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

The Defence Ministry emphasised that Umierov "is guided solely by the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the effectiveness of the Ministry's units".

Quote: "Any speculation or claims about relations between the heads ‘deteriorating’ are inappropriate.

Each employee’s performance is assessed according to clear criteria and key performance indicators (KPIs) that determine their ability to perform their duties and achieve specific results.

Advertisement:

The primary performance indicator is the timely delivery of high-quality weapons and equipment to the military. The minister's focus is on results that strengthen the country's defence capabilities, not on personal relationships."

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukrainian defence procurement chief says relations with defence minister soured over poor-quality mortar bomb supply
Former Ukrainian Defence Ministry officials conspired with businessman to supply poor-quality uniforms and body armour – investigation
More weapons, fewer intermediaries: Defense procurement agency in 2024 – key numbers
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: