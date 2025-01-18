Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria

The body of a man has been retrieved from under the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has emphasised that all official interactions within its structure are strictly professional, stating that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov’s working relationships with department heads, including the Defence Procurement Agency director, are not influenced by personal matters.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The comment was issued in response to a remark by Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defence Procurement Agency, who claimed her relationship with Umierov had "begun to deteriorate" following controversy over the supply of low-quality 120mm mortar bombs to Ukraine's defence forces.

Advertisement:

The Defence Ministry emphasised that Umierov "is guided solely by the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the effectiveness of the Ministry's units".

Quote: "Any speculation or claims about relations between the heads ‘deteriorating’ are inappropriate.

Each employee’s performance is assessed according to clear criteria and key performance indicators (KPIs) that determine their ability to perform their duties and achieve specific results.

Advertisement:

The primary performance indicator is the timely delivery of high-quality weapons and equipment to the military. The minister's focus is on results that strengthen the country's defence capabilities, not on personal relationships."

Support UP or become our patron!