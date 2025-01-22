All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Japanese business community to assist in Ukraine's recovery through new platform

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 22 January 2025, 19:02
Japanese business community to assist in Ukraine's recovery through new platform
Ukrainian and Japanese flags. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Japan have launched JUPITeR, a business platform for infrastructure technology to support the country's recovery and reconstruction.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: JUPITeR is designed to engage Japanese companies in rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure. Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, said the platform aims to establish reliable and effective coordination mechanisms with Japanese partners. "This will allow us and our Japanese counterparts to clearly identify priorities and respond effectively to Ukraine's current recovery needs," Kuleba stated.

Advertisement:

The platform will provide Japanese businesses with updates on the situation in Ukraine and key recovery projects. Ukraine plans to cooperate with Japan in areas such as residential infrastructure, training in the transportation sector and other fields, Deputy Minister Maryna Denysiuk added.

Japan is also aiding Ukraine in mine clearance and waste management, and is supplying equipment and materials, including track for Ukrainian Railways and heat pumps and municipal equipment for communities. Joint projects with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are also ongoing.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Japan will commit an additional US$3 billion to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
  • Bilateral trade between Ukraine and Japan grew by 6% in 2024 to reach US$747.2 million, continuing the previous year's trend of nearly 30% growth.

Support UP or become our patron!

JapanUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
DeepState: Russians occupy Vremivka and have almost captured Velyka Novosilka
All News
Japan
Russia plotted attacks on nuclear power plants and civilian infrastructure in Japan and South Korea in 2008-2014 – FT
Ukraine has received nearly US$1.7 billion from Japan
Japan to give Ukraine US$3 billion from proceeds of frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: