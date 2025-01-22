Japanese business community to assist in Ukraine's recovery through new platform

Ukraine and Japan have launched JUPITeR, a business platform for infrastructure technology to support the country's recovery and reconstruction.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: JUPITeR is designed to engage Japanese companies in rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure. Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, said the platform aims to establish reliable and effective coordination mechanisms with Japanese partners. "This will allow us and our Japanese counterparts to clearly identify priorities and respond effectively to Ukraine's current recovery needs," Kuleba stated.

Advertisement:

The platform will provide Japanese businesses with updates on the situation in Ukraine and key recovery projects. Ukraine plans to cooperate with Japan in areas such as residential infrastructure, training in the transportation sector and other fields, Deputy Minister Maryna Denysiuk added.

Japan is also aiding Ukraine in mine clearance and waste management, and is supplying equipment and materials, including track for Ukrainian Railways and heat pumps and municipal equipment for communities. Joint projects with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are also ongoing.

Background:

Advertisement:

Japan will commit an additional US$3 billion to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Bilateral trade between Ukraine and Japan grew by 6% in 2024 to reach US$747.2 million, continuing the previous year's trend of nearly 30% growth.

Support UP or become our patron!