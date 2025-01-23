All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German defence minister on Trump's intention to end war quickly: Ukraine needs security guarantees first

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 13:59
German defence minister on Trump's intention to end war quickly: Ukraine needs security guarantees first
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has commented on whether the United States will be able to ensure the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, as promised by new President Donald Trump.

Source: Pistorius in an interview with DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question about Trump's ability to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine, the German minister of defence said that first of all, Ukraine's allies should "talk about a ceasefire, and then a sustainable peace for Ukraine, and this means Ukraine needs security guarantees from all the other countries".

Advertisement:

If this scenario is not fulfilled, the likelihood of a repeat Russian attack in "only a couple of years" is very high, Pistorius says, and it is this problem that Europe will have to face "in the months and years to come".

The minister also added that he does not like the idea of public discussions of strategy in relation to any negotiations towards a ceasefire or even beyond.

Quote from Pistorius: "This is not a thing we should discuss publicly, because otherwise I [may as well] send an email to Vladimir Putin to tell him what we are planning."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyTrumpwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Germany
German foreign minister open to deploying German troops to Ukraine to maintain ceasefire
German foreign minister warns Scholz against using topic of funding aid for Ukraine in election campaign
German defence minister does not rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: