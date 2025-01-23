All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Parliament condemns Russia's use of historical facts to justify its war in Ukraine

Tetyana VysotskaThursday, 23 January 2025, 16:34
European Parliament condemns Russia's use of historical facts to justify its war in Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Parliament has recognised Russian attempts to distort historical documents to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine as baseless and called on the EU to extend sanctions against Russian media outlets that spread such disinformation.

Source: Resolution of the European Parliament approved on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: MEPs state in the resolution that the Russian regime systematically falsifies historical arguments to justify the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from the resolution: "[The European Parliament] condemns the Russian regime’s systematic falsification and use of distorted historical arguments […] in its attempt to manipulate Russian public opinion into supporting criminal actions such as the illegal war of aggression against neighbouring Ukraine, to undermine international support and assistance for Ukraine and to erase Ukraine’s distinct cultural and historical identity," the resolution states.

Details: The resolution criticises Russia's "historical research and holding public debates" on the crimes of the Soviet Union, noting that the Russian regime seeks to "instrumentalise history for its criminal purposes".

Therefore, the EU must step up its fight against Russian disinformation, MEPs believe.

Advertisement:

The resolution calls on the EU to extend sanctions against Russian media outlets that conduct disinformation campaigns that support Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. 

It is worth noting that the European Parliament also called on the EU to "step up its support for exiled independent Russian media".

The resolution on Russia’s disinformation and historical falsification to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine was adopted with 480 votes in favour, 58 against and 48 abstentions.

Background: This week, the European Parliament called not to recognise the upcoming elections in Belarus.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUpropagandaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
EU
EU foreign policy chief rejects Trump's claim that Europe lags behind US in helping Ukraine, Reuters reports
Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister: EU should support Trump's ultimatum to Putin
Zelenskyy and Serbian president discuss EU accession and lasting peace for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: