European Parliament condemns Russia's use of historical facts to justify its war in Ukraine

The European Parliament has recognised Russian attempts to distort historical documents to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine as baseless and called on the EU to extend sanctions against Russian media outlets that spread such disinformation.

Source: Resolution of the European Parliament approved on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: MEPs state in the resolution that the Russian regime systematically falsifies historical arguments to justify the war in Ukraine.

Quote from the resolution: "[The European Parliament] condemns the Russian regime’s systematic falsification and use of distorted historical arguments […] in its attempt to manipulate Russian public opinion into supporting criminal actions such as the illegal war of aggression against neighbouring Ukraine, to undermine international support and assistance for Ukraine and to erase Ukraine’s distinct cultural and historical identity," the resolution states.

Details: The resolution criticises Russia's "historical research and holding public debates" on the crimes of the Soviet Union, noting that the Russian regime seeks to "instrumentalise history for its criminal purposes".

Therefore, the EU must step up its fight against Russian disinformation, MEPs believe.

The resolution calls on the EU to extend sanctions against Russian media outlets that conduct disinformation campaigns that support Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the European Parliament also called on the EU to "step up its support for exiled independent Russian media".

The resolution on Russia’s disinformation and historical falsification to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine was adopted with 480 votes in favour, 58 against and 48 abstentions.

Background: This week, the European Parliament called not to recognise the upcoming elections in Belarus.

