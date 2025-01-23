Ukraine's commander-in-chief speaks about most critical moment of Kyiv's defence – battle for Moshchun

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who commanded the defence of Kyiv at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, considers the battle for the village of Moshchun in the Bucha district to be the most critical moment of that campaign.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Radio Bayraktar published on 23 January

Quote: "There were many [critical moments], but in my opinion, the most critical moment was during the battle for Moshchun. It happened at night when the enemy was preparing to deploy at least a battalion. This was evident from the large amount of equipment and the construction of five pontoon bridges across the Irpin River. The enemy was getting ready to cross the river and launch large-scale combat operations in Moshchun. At that time, they already had several dozen marines and around 15 to 20 airborne fighting vehicles on our (right) bank."

Perhaps this was the most critical moment when the vehicles started moving (I saw it on the monitor; the footage was from a drone), and we could see it through the thermal imaging camera. This happened around 22:00. When the vehicles began moving, we fired with everything we had: artillery was firing... The main objective was to destroy the crossings. And when the first enemy vehicle turned right and moved along the combat formations of armoured vehicles towards Hostomel, I couldn’t even believe it was possible because we had been preparing for the worst-case scenario."

Details: According to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy two Russian crossings, with three remaining, but the Russians abandoned their intentions. In the following days, the situation began to improve, and eventually, the Russians abandoned their equipment and fled Moshchun.

