Ukraine's commander-in-chief on wartime censorship: "Not like in North Korea, but necessary"

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes some censorship is necessary in wartime, but not in the extreme form it takes in North Korea.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Bayraktar Radio

Details: Syrskyi explained that censorship is undoubtedly required in wartime, but emphasised that he would not want to see a dictatorship, as in North Korea.

He noted that even the legislation on martial law currently in effect in Ukraine includes many relevant restrictions.

Syrskyi believes censorship is particularly important in the modern world, where people have easy access to information.

As an example, Syrskyi mentioned the need to keep operational details secret during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operations in Kharkiv and Kursk oblasts. The media silence at the time led the Russians to believe that the Ukrainian army was no longer capable of conducting active combat operations.

Syrskyi stressed that "there is sensitive information that cannot be shared", but overall it is essential to keep the public informed about the war "so that people understand the war is here, right next to us".

