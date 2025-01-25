Trump "aggressively pushed" for Greenland acquisition in conversation with Danish PM – Financial Times

US President Donald Trump, during a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, has stated that he was seriously intent on bringing Greenland under Washington's control.

Source: Financial Times with reference to information from European officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The 45-minute conversation occurred last week, before Trump's inauguration. At the time, the White House did not comment on it. Frederiksen, after the conversation, emphasised that the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, is not for sale, while noting the "great interest" of the US in this territory.

Five current and former high-ranking officials, who were briefed on the conversation, stated that the discussion went very poorly. They emphasised that Trump was aggressive and confrontational following Frederiksen's comments that the island is not for sale, despite her offer for greater cooperation regarding military bases and resource development.

"It was horrendous," one of the sources said.

Another noted that Trump was "very firm".

"It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous," he added.

The Financial Times noted that many in Europe had hoped that Trump's statements about the desire to establish control over Greenland for reasons of "national security" were a negotiation tactic meant to strengthen leverage over NATO, Russia and China. However, the call with Frederiksen "has crushed such hopes".

"The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode," one of the sources said.

Another source noted that "the Danes are utterly freaked out by this". As a Danish official noted, Trump "threatened specific measures against Denmark such as targeted tariffs" during the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times wrote that the office of the Danish prime minister stated that they do "not recognise the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources".

Previously: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also mentioned threats of tariffs. After the conversation, she stated that US President Donald Trump had not backed down from his threats to impose high tariffs if Denmark did not relinquish Greenland.

Frederiksen did not respond when asked whether the conversation with Trump had alleviated the crisis which currently exists between the United States and Denmark. However, she stressed that "we are in a serious situation".

Background:

Donald Trump, who assumed office on 20 January, has recently returned to the idea of purchasing the strategically important and resource-rich Arctic island.

Trump had previously proposed this idea during his first term, calling US control over the island, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, an "absolute necessity".

Earlier, Trump also has not ruled out the potential use of military or economic means to gain control over Greenland, although his vice president, JD Vance, dismissed such a possibility.

On 24 January, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss Arctic security issues, including Greenland, later.

