Achilles UAV battalion and Burevii brigade repel another Russian attack on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi – video

The destruction of Russian military equipment. Photo: Screenshot from the video by Achilles Brigade

The Achilles Strike UAV Battalion of the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Assault Brigade, along with the fighters of the National Guard's Burevii Brigade, discovered and burned Russian vehicles when the Russians tried to conduct an assault in the vicinity of Pishchane on 24 January.

Source: Achilles Strike UAV Battalion

Advertisement:

Деталі: У бік Купʼянська-Вузлового висувалося 4 БТР з піхотою.

Details: Four armoured personnel carriers carrying soldiers were heading towards Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Achilles soldiers destroyed four armoured personnel carriers, killing three Russian soldiers and injuring four more.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 3 and 4 January, the UAV crews of the Achilles strike battalion stopped 20 Russian armoured vehicles over two days.

Earlier, Commander Anton Shmahailo of the Achilles UAV Battalion has suggested that the Russian forces may have been given a deadline to achieve specific objectives on the Kupiansk front, such as capturing Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi by the New Year.

Support UP or become our patron!