According to a December 2024 poll conducted by Ukrainska Pravda, 50% of Ukrainians favour a compromise solution involving the leaders of other countries to end the war, but with significant security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s article; a December poll by the sociological company Socis, available to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "According to a December poll by the sociological company Socis, which is available to Ukrainska Pravda, the number of Ukrainians who would like immediate negotiations and an end to the war has recently increased sharply."

Details: Thus, 50% of respondents support the search for a compromise solution involving the leaders of other countries to end the war.

Also, the number of those who support freezing the war and ending combat actions along the current line of contact has increased from 8% to almost 20% over the year.

One of the biggest risks of the negotiation process is whether the government's actions will be accepted by society and the servicemen.

At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians were eager to defend the country and fight until the country's borders as of 1991 were restored, but the situation on the battlefield has evolved over the course of three years, as has public sentiment.

Nonetheless, no one can guarantee that Ukrainian opposition would be avoided until the negotiations result in significant security guarantees for Ukraine.

The majority of Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government team are adamant that any agreement can only be based on reliable guarantees of Ukraine's security until it enters NATO.

Thus, the president believes that the subject of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine entails at least 200,000 soldiers stationed in the country.

Quote from one of the most influential members of the president's team: "We have two big tasks now. To try to do something big and unprecedented. Perhaps, to achieve some kind of agreement on guarantees with the United States, which would be ratified by the Congress. No one else in the world has this, and it would send a serious signal. We also must overcome Russia's main goals, such as permanent neutrality and the like."

Details: However, most of the officials interviewed by Ukrainska Pravda assume that if it comes to negotiations, the Russians will try to start with the Istanbul Treaty project, which Ukraine has rejected in 2022.

"So we'll have to fight harder to get rid of the ‘treacherous’ clauses about limiting the army or neutrality. But that's if it comes to such negotiations at all. We are still waiting to see what the Americans decide, and what the results of their talks with the Russians will be. Maybe our team will have to tell everyone to back off," the source said.

